Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be giving an update on the city's COVID-19 response Friday.

First Coast News will live stream the news conference here.

The news conference is set to begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

Curry will be joined by the director of the Emergency Preparedness Division, Steve Woodard and the Director of Patrol Enforcement for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Mike Bruno.

