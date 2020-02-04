JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to give an update at noon Thursday regarding the city's coronavirus response.

This comes one day after he issued a 'Safer at Home" order, instructing all nonessential businesses in Duval County to close by Friday.

“It's up to us as a community to act responsibly and to take care of each other," Curry said in a virtual press conference. "There’s a million people in this city. We don’t have a million police officers. And we don’t want to deploy those resources and stretch them because people simply won’t socially distance. So we’ve got to take this seriously.”

Curry has issued four executive orders ahead of any mandate from the state, including telling business to allow workers to work from home and closing hotels, motels and short term rentals to vacationers.

As of Wednesday evening, 490 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

