Jacksonville mayor to give COVID-19 update during special city council meeting Wednesday

The special meeting was called in response to the pandemic and is expected to discuss the declaration of a State of Emergency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he plans to address theCity Council on Wednesday regarding COVID-19.

The Special Meeting of the Jacksonville City Council was called in response to the pandemic and is expected to discuss the declaration of a State of Emergency for the City of Jacksonville.

You can watch that meeting live right here starting at 4 p.m.

On Monday, Jacksonville joined several Florida cities in adopting a mandatory mask requirement.

Nikki Kimbleton, the city's director of public affairs, made the announcement during a news conference, saying masks will also be required where individuals cannot socially distance.