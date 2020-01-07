Jacksonville mayor to give COVID-19 update during special city council meeting Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he plans to address theCity Council on Wednesday regarding COVID-19.
The Special Meeting of the Jacksonville City Council was called in response to the pandemic and is expected to discuss the declaration of a State of Emergency for the City of Jacksonville.
You can watch that meeting live right here starting at 4 p.m.
On Monday, Jacksonville joined several Florida cities in adopting a mandatory mask requirement.
Nikki Kimbleton, the city's director of public affairs, made the announcement during a news conference, saying masks will also be required where individuals cannot socially distance.
First Coast News asked the city how it plans to enforce the mandate and were told, residents need to “take personal responsibility and do the right thing. It can be enforced, but this also gives businesses the ability to refuse service to someone who refuses to comply.”
RELATED: Jacksonville's mask mandate has business owners policing themselves, customers as city urges people to 'do the right thing'