Jacksonville mask mandate extended into February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the City plans to expand its mask mandate which was set to expire on Monday.
However, the city is not planning on making a formal announcement at this time.
According to the mandate, people must wear a face mask or a form of face-covering in public spaces when they are not able to maintain social distance.
The mandate is for everyone 6 and older, but there are some exclusions, including people who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask. In that case, you’re asked to try and always stay 6 feet from others.
Another exclusion is if a face mask prevents someone from receiving service at a business, including eating at a restaurant, receiving a haircut or receiving care at the dentist's office.
The mandate allows businesses to remove anyone not wearing a mask unless they fall under one of the exceptions.
In July, First Coast News asked the city how it plans to enforce the mandate and were told, residents need to “take personal responsibility and do the right thing. It can be enforced, but this also gives businesses the ability to refuse service to someone who refuses to comply.”