Jacksonville libraries giving out free cloth face masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Those in need of a reusable cloth face mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 can get their hands on one at the Jacksonville Public Library thanks to a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Duval County Health Department.

The county health department obtained 50,000 cloth face masks to be given out to visitors at any library location. The masks are made of 100% white cotton and can be washed at reused up to 15 times, a library news release said.

Visitors will need to show their library card in order to pick up a mask while supplies last. For a list of library locations and their operating hours, click here or call 904-255-BOOK (2665).

The library site includes the following information on the best way to take care of your mask and maximize its life: