Jacksonville leaders have round table discussion with White House COVID-19 response team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The White House COVID-19 response team had an open conversation with Jacksonville leaders and officials.

The round table was held at the Impact Church, the same church where Pastor George Davis lost seven members of his congregation to the virus. They died in a span of two weeks. Davis mentioned how four out of the seven victims were under the age of 35, and they were unvaccinated.

"It's a crab shoot," Davis said. "Nobody knows how their body is going to respond to COVID."

The response team's visitation was in partnership with U.S. Representative Al Lawson. They held a series of community conversations about the pandemic.

During the discussion, leaders brought up the intersection of food access and education while the virus is still rampant. Another topic involved the on-going struggle to combat misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

"At the end of the day we have to come together and recognize that COVID does not discriminate," Davis said. "[The virus] Doesn't care what your economic status is, your ethnic or racial background."

State Representative Tracie Davis told First Coast News she once contracted COVID-19. She expressed how it would the publics best interest to get vaccinated.

"We want them [the public] to have all the correct information and talk with their medical provider and make the decision themselves," Davis said.

Experts at the round table said at this point, the best practice in addressing the novel coronavirus is to get vaccinated. While normality is the goal, Pastor Davis said its about working together.