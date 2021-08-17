Jacksonville, Northeast Florida become nation's COVID-19 hot spots for hospitalizations

After 19 patients died between Friday and Sunday at two area hospitals, UF Health Jacksonville reported an additional five deaths from the virus on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Aug. 11, 2021.

With one of every 813 residents residents hospitalized with COVID-19, Duval County is the nation's hot spot at this moment in the pandemic that's seen a summer surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

But Duval, averaging 123 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 population, isn't alone. Baker (117), Nassau (116), St. Johns (112) and Clay (108) counties are also among the country's top 10 counties with the most hospitalizations per capita, according to data compiled by the New York Times.

On Tuesday, Baptist Health reported 534 patients with the virus at its five Jacksonville area hospitals, including 125 in intensive care, spokeswoman Cindy Hamilton said. The new total was four fewer than Monday's 538.

Fifteen of Baptist's patients were in Wolfson Children's Hospital, with three in intensive care. Of the 52 new COVID-19 patients admitted on Monday, six were children, she said.

At least 90 percent of all five hospitals' patients who have the virus are unvaccinated.

Ascension St. Vincent's three area hospitals reported 386 patients with the virus — the same number as the day prior — with 139 in intensive care, spokesman Justin Blome said.

In Florida, 31 percent of hospital beds used by COVID patients

Across the state, Florida hospitals reported 16,832 patients with the virus Tuesday, up from 15,962 Monday, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About 31 percent of all the state's hospital beds were in use by COVID-19 patients. Florida was the only state with at least 25 percent, according to the department.

Of the total hospitalizations, 3,575 patients were in intensive care, with almost 54 percent of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients, according to the department.

As hospitalization numbers fluctuate at Jacksonville-area hospitals from day to day, one number continues to rise: COVID-19's death toll.