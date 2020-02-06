Jacksonville International Airport sees steep dropoff in passengers due to COVID-19

The airport said the coronavirus pandemic is putting plans to expand and add carriers on hold.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Officials at Jacksonville International Airport say they’ve seen a 95% drop in the number of passengers, which is having serious financial implications as the airport was due to expand and add more carriers.

Those plans are now on hold.

The number of passengers at Jacksonville International has been reduced significantly. The airport's security checkpoints sit nearly vacant as just a few people trickle through for flights.

A presentation by airport officials shows the sharp drop in the number of passengers flying through.

The flight information display systems' lights are turned out, the flights barely taking up half a screen.

The grip of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline and travel industry is felt daily at JAX.

Airport officials saying they’ve delayed expansion plans and are focused on health and safety as they navigate the immediate future.

“Airports rely on passengers for their revenue, and that comes from the travelers who park their car, buy a cup of coffee and they use our facility," said Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. "That’s revenue to the Authority, so naturally our revenues were reduced. We had 52 employees accept a voluntary separation agreement so we’re a lot lighter and leaner.”

A normal day at the airport sees about 11,000 passengers going in and out. Monday, JAX only saw 2,000.

But, the airport is doing all it can to make sure those few passengers who are flying in and out of JAX are safe and protected from the novel coronavirus, along with airport employees. They have implemented the use of electrostatic foggers to disinfect, added sneeze guards to protect employees and have begun screening workers' temperatures every time they arrive for a shift.