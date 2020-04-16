JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother said one of the hardest things about giving birth to a new baby during the COVID-19 pandemic is not being able to have loved ones welcome him to the world. That's why she was so happy when her mother-in-law was able to meet him for the first time, through the window.

Tori Stumph captured the moment in a photo of the "COVID-19 way to meet your grandson for the first time," while her husband and mother-in-law met at the window Thursday morning with baby Maverick. He was born April 9 at Memorial Hospital, and Stumph said having a baby in the midst of a pandemic was extremely stressful.

Stumph said she delivered via cesarean section, which she had done in the past, but said it was "definitely different" than her previous C-section.

"It was definitely harder, but not as bad as I expected," Stumph said. "My doctor and nurses took good care of me."

Part of the reason it was so different was that Stumph and her husband were both required to wear masks the whole time they were in the operating room, she said.

"I’ve never had to with my previous children and definitely made the virus seem more real to me," Stumph said.

The Stumph family after baby Maverick was delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tori Stumph

Her husband is a truck driver, so her doctor wrote a note for him to stay out of work for the family to quarantine at home for two weeks, Stumph said.

"So we’ve had to be very strict about not leaving and no visitors," she said.

But her mother-in-law made do.

"Having a baby during this has been very different, but we do the best we can," Stumph said. "I thought I'd share a little light in all the dark."

A Jacksonville grandmother meets her grandson for the first time through a window.

Tori Stumph

