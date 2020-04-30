JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the state will enter "phase 1" of reopening after being closed for over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is following suit Thursday and is expected to announce the first phases in reopening the city. Curry is expected to give the update at about noon, according to a city news release.

Curry announced Tuesday that Duval County beaches are going to be reopening all-day starting Monday. The beaches will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., but residents will still have to follow social distancing restrictions.

