JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that the state will enter 'phase 1' of reopening after being closed for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is following suit Thursday and is expected to give details on reopening the city. The mayor is scheduled to give the update at 12:05 Thursday, according to a city news release.

On Tuesday, Curry announced that Duval County's beaches will reopen Monday during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., but residents will still have to follow social distancing restrictions.

