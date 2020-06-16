Jacksonville epidemiologist: Florida is still in the first wave of COVID-19

“I think if we’re going to see a second spike -- this fall and winter competing with flu, we could see a dramatic spike in COVID-19."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As COVID-19 cases see a spike, Mayor Lenny Curry addressed concerns in a news conference Tuesday insisting Jacksonville continues to flatten the curve.

“While the number of positives is an important number to watch, what my team and I are watching is the percentage of positives," Mayor Curry explained. "This data point more accurately show the prevalence of the virus in our community – that number has been steadily decreasing for months now.”

The City of Jacksonville said to come to this conclusion they use data collected by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, daily and weekly calls with local hospitals and the Florida Health Department.

He also said Jacksonville hospital capacities have returned to prepandemic levels.

UF Health Director of Infection Prevention Chad Neilson said the spike in state and the peak and valleys seen locally aren’t indications of a second wave -- because Florida hasn’t seen a “dramatic drop-off” of cases.

“If we’re talking a second wave, I think we got to get through the first wave first," Neilson explained.

It is not inevitable that there will be a second or third wave, but history shows us such phases do commonly happen.

The Center for Evidence-Based Medicine pulled the data from the last 100-plus years and found that the second wave is sometimes more severe than the first.

“I think if we’re going to see a second spike -- this fall and winter competing with flu, we could see a dramatic spike in COVID-19," Neilson said. "But with other respiratory cases – that’s when you start to worry about hospital capacities.”