Jacksonville doctor: Omicron variant found in 25 U.S. states, spreading fast

Dr. Michael Koren believes this variant spreads fast because when people contract the omicron variant they tend to not be as sick or hospitalized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The omicron variant has been identified in about 25 states in the U.S.

“The bad news is that it's spreading rapidly. Part of the reason I believe it’s spreading rapidly is because people don’t get quite as sick. So they are more likely to be out and about and more likely to transmit it to others," Dr. Michael Koren, the CEO of the Jacksonville center for clinical research, said.

Dr. Koren says that omicron tends to spread in the younger population who tend to have a less severe illness with COVID-19.

“The better strategy of course is to be vaccinated if you are not vaccinated and to get a booster if you’ve been vaccinated if your last dose of the vaccine was six months or more," Dr. Koren said.

He added that there have been recent studies that show the tremendous efficacy of an extra dose of the vaccine.

“The data shows that booster dose is 95 percent effective on top of the 95 percent effectiveness of the baseline dose. So if you are vaccinated and boosted in the last several months then the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 is actually small."

He says the bigger message is that boosters are helpful against all of the strains of COVID-19.

“They are helpful. There are some differences in efficacy rates between the different strains but in general, getting the booster will prevent severe complications from COVID-19 and many cases prevention from getting COVID-19 in the first place," he said.