Amid a worsening coronavirus crisis in the United States, a Jacksonville based company is going from making spirits to making hand sanitizer.

Located in the Sports District, Manifest Distilling is downtown Jacksonville's only full-scale organic distillery.The company is known for their Florida Citrus Vodka, delicious rye whiskey and more.

"Like many craft distillers around the country, Manifest Distilling is shifting our operations so that we can produce hand sanitizer for local institutions in need," said the company in a Facebook post. "... Until the middle of last week, distilled spirits producers were not allowed to produce hand sanitizer without a special permit. Those restrictions have now been lifted, allowing us, along with our fellow distillers to help our communities."

Manifest says it will be prioritizing production for large, essential institutions that are in need and if they are able to produce a surplus, it will make hand sanitizer available to the general public.

"On behalf of the entire Manifest team, we want to thank all of you who have supported us throughout the past three and a half years," the post continues. "We welcome the opportunity to help our city and state. It is times like these when it is critical to come together, whether that means producing sanitizer or staying home. There are no small roles."

The company is still continuing to make it's craft spirits as well as the new sanitizer.

