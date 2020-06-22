Jacksonville detention facility employees, inmates to be tested for COVID-19 after over a dozen positives

At least 20 inmates had positive test results on Sunday, according to JSO.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two detention facility employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after over a dozen inmates tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

JSO says contact tracing testing will begin Monday to determine when the impacted individuals were infected and who they were in contact with.

JSO said in a news release that the first inmate in a Department of Corrections facility tested positive on Friday. That same day, both inmates and employees were exposed to a contract employee who had also tested positive for the virus. Also on Friday, JSO said another incident happened in which two inmates tested positive.