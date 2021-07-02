Jacksonville council member Kevin Carrico recovering from COVID-19 infection

Carrico is the fifth City Council member to be infected by the virus since the pandemic moved into Jacksonville last March.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council member Kevin Carrico said Friday he is recovering from a COVID-19 infection that caused him to miss the Jan. 26 council meeting and seek treatment at an emergency room.

He said his 14-day quarantine period will end next Tuesday and if test results show the infection is gone, he expects to be back to full strength carrying out his duties as a council member and as vice president of operations for Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

He said in an "abundance of caution" he will participate virtually in the Tuesday night council meeting rather than in person at City Hall.

Carrico said that as far as he knows, no one he had contact with tested positive for the virus and he's grateful his wife and daughter, who is a toddler, did not get infected.

"All the pain and symptoms aside, the worst part may have been the isolation," Carrico said.

He said when his doctor cleared him to have contact with his daughter, her hug "was way better for the soul than any chicken noodle soup."

Carrico said he woke up Jan. 26 with nasal drip and a sore throat. Coming on the heels of noticing an "off" taste during dinner the prior night, he said he cleared his schedule and got a rapid test for the virus. When the results came back positive, he got an excused absence from that night's council meeting and told the Boys and Girls Club of the result.

He said the symptoms worsened to the point that he went to the emergency room for treatment two days later.

He said he appreciates the support and advice he received from people who had already experienced the COVID-19 infection.

"I’ll be sure to pay it forward and support those who I hear about who have to go through this in the future," he said. "It wasn’t easy but having loved ones and others helping and praying made it much more tolerable."

His predecessor in the District 4 council seat, Scott Wilson, got the COVID-19 virus last year. Aaron Bowman, Randy DeFoor and Sam Newby also caught the virus at different times since last March.