WATCH LIVE | Jacksonville requiring masks as of 5 p.m. Monday

Mayor Lenny Curry will not be in attendance, a departure from previous city COVID-19 news conferences.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: In a news conference Monday afternoon, city leaders announced that Jacksonville is requiring people wear masks in public and indoor locations, as well as locations where individuals can't socially distance.

OLD STORY:

Jacksonville officials will be holding a news conference Monday afternoon to update the public regarding COVID-19 cases and precautions ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

Mayor Lenny Curry will not be in attendance, a departure from previous city COVID-19 news conferences. This comes a day after 200 doctors from around the state sent Curry a letter asking him to rescind Jacksonville's invite to the Republican National Convention, calling it irresponsible.

Nikki Kimbleton, the city's director of public affairs, will be hosting the news conference at 12:05 p.m. She will be joined by other city leaders, including Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue's Fire Chief Keith Powers.

During Monday's news conference, Kimbleton is expected to update the public on the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as new testing sites in the city. They will also provide information about how to ensure the public's safety during the Fourth of July fireworks display.

Earlier this month, Mayor Lenny Curry announced that instead of having one central fireworks celebration like years prior, there will be multiple fireworks shows put on throughout the city, allowing the public to practice social distancing guidelines.