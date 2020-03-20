JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city councilmembers are working to change how they meet and discuss issues at hand amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to keep everyone safe and healthy. One councilmember has already tested positive for the virus and recently returned home from the hospital to recuperate, so they are taking extra precautions.

On Friday, council President Scott Wilson announced a new way they would be working together for the foreseeable future through video chats.

At the request of Wilson, Jason Gabriel, the city's top attorney, sent an email to all council members with more details.

"The Council President asked that I provide you with a brief update regarding the status of the sunshine law during the pendency of the current emergency," wrote Gabriel. "The Governor has issued the attached Executive Order 20-69 which suspends any Florida Statute that requires a quorum to be present or to have to meet in a specific public place. It also authorizes local governments to utilize communications media technology such as telephonic and video conferencing as provided in Florida Statute."

The order was issued following an opinion from the Attorney General on Thursday, according to Gabriel.

"We will be working with your Council staff in the coming days to coordinate the technology and ability to conduct these digital meetings," Gabriel wrote. He concluded his email with "be safe!"

Over the phone, Wilson told First Coast News their meetings for this upcoming week had already been canceled in light of the virus so they will be using that time to plan for meetings the week of April 5.

While the planning is in the early stages, Wilson said he intended on allowing the public to stay involved and watch online or "possibly watch" in the meeting if they want to speak at the podium.

However, he said that's where it would get tricky and they still need to work out the logistics if people would show up in person. They would have to remain at least six feet apart and only a few councilmembers may show up in person while the rest video conference in, but that isn't set in stone yet. He's working with attorneys to figure out a plan to keep the public involved.

"If they feel strongly enough and want to come down and speak in person, I will do everything in my power to make that happen," Wilson said. "But I don’t want to encourage people to congregate in the city council room."

Wilson still encouraged people to participate by emailing them questions or concerns and by watching the meetings online once they resume.

"I believe Jacksonville will come through this," Wilson said. "I would encourage all citizens to follow the directions of our emergency operations center and Mayor Lenny Curry. Wash your hands often and practice social distancing. If you're sick, stay home."

Other councilmembers, like Councilman Matt Carlucci, say they have been keeping busy preparing for issues like the half-cent sales tax when meetings do resume and working their other full-time jobs.

Carlucci's biggest concern was addressing upcoming committee meetings and ongoing issues outside of the Coronavirus. The Sunshine Law was preventing anything from being discussed between council members since they are required to meet in person, but with the updated Executive Order released Friday Carlucci's concerns were answered.

"I truly believe [Wilson] has shown great wisdom and great leadership throughout his whole council presidency," Carlucci said.

Both Carlucci and Wilson said they feel healthy and haven't felt the need to get tested yet. They aren't aware of any more council members, besides Sam Newby and Randy Defoor, who have needed to get tested.

"We still have legislation to push through and we have homework to do on the legislation that needs to be pushed through," Carlucci said.

He said he wants to see the JEA Board put in place with hopes that they will then take care of the JEA leadership team and help move things onto a better path.

"My family is praying for everyone who is reading this," Carlucci said.

He said he hopes people have faith during these difficult times and turn to prayer.

They are avoiding City Hall at the moment. If anyone is at City Hall it is only essential personnel. Both Carlucci and Wilson say they will be keeping busy in the coming days until their telephonic committee meeting on April 5.

