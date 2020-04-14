JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's City Council meeting is going virtual, with council members convening via Zoom.

You can watch live here:

For those interested in using Zoom to join the public meeting, the Meeting ID is 298 740 625 and the Meeting Password is 077467.

Using Google Chrome, go to zoom.us, then click "Join A Meeting" and enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Password. You can listen and view the meeting this way.

All participants who want to participate in legally required public participation must be logged in on Zoom. The city asks that you use your full first and last name when logging in, and says it would be helpful if you also include which bill you want to address in your display name, for example, "Cheryl L. Brown 2020-0200."