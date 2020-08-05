COVID-19 hasn’t created a shortage of customers for local butcher Richard Gayadeen of Tillman’s Meats in Jacksonville. In fact, he said since some grocery chains are limiting meat purchases to a few items, he has seen business increase.

The limits put on meat purchases comes as the stores have had trouble getting supply, as workers at some plants are sick with the virus. First Coast News spoke with Gayadeen in April when he said prices in the supply chain were rising. Now in May, he called them volatile, the cost of beef from his supplier tripling in just one week.

“Recently, upon placing my orders, my friends over at the producing stage they say, ‘Richard, you need to sit down. Prices are not what they used to be. Prices have gone up through the roof, so just prepare to hear the prices that we’re giving you,” Gayadeen said.

Even though his suppliers are local, Gayadeen said they’ve felt the trickle-down effects of workers at meat plants calling out sick, or the plants closing, becoming coronavirus hotspots.

“There’s not a shortage of animals. We have a lot of beef. We have a lot of pork. We have a lot of chicken and the animals are perfectly fine and the animals are perfectly healthy,” he said.

“The problem is that there is not enough people to produce and harvest the animals to bring them to the customers’ end,” Gayadeen said.

Gayadeen said his customers won’t feel the spike in costs on the supply end. His shop will absorb 80 percent of the increase, and customers will pay just about 50 cents to 75 cents more for certain products.

“What we are doing is we are meeting the demand for our customers and to ensure that they have food to put on their tables,” he said.

Gayadeen tells his customers not to worry. Florida’s Attorney General’s Office adding the processing issues are temporary.

“Since COVID-19 really popped its ugly head a few weeks ago, a few months ago, the volatility began and it continues to get worse and worse with each passing day and each passing week,” Gayadeen said.

"It has been rough seas since, and the seas are still rough, the production and the availability of meat is still uncertain, but we are here and we are sailing through and we are going through everything and we will reach the end of this successfully. So, don't be afraid. Don't panic buy. We have supply," he said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, ranchers sell about 700,000 beef cattle per year in Florida, creating about 595 million pounds of beef for sale across the country, and 385 million pounds of chicken. Anyone can look up where Florida-raised meat in his or her area by visiting the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website.

Gayadeen said he’ll continue to negotiate with his suppliers and keep his shelves stocked, not limiting purchases for customers.