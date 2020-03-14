NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — There seemed to be no shortage of patrons on a gorgeous, sunny Saturday at Jacksonville's beaches. "It's been busy - extremely busy," said Ashley Miller, manager at Bali Cargo Company, 200 First St., Neptune Beach.

While the day's headlines are dominated by national, state and local states of emergency due to coronavirus, Jacksonville's beaches provided a refuge for many - and somewhat of a safe distance.

The mayors of Neptune, Atlantic and Jacksonville beaches held a news conference Saturday morning to sign an emergency declaration due to COVID-19.

The mayors also announced that the beaches will remain open during this time. Large gatherings will not be allowed and everyone is asked to practice social distancing and be sure to sanitize often, the mayors urged.

One of the mayors cautioned, "It's not party time."

Jacksonville's beaches were a draw Saturday. Coronavirus concerns didn't keep salt and sea revelers away.

Harold Goodridge, First Coast News