JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville made national headlines Friday for the partial reopening of beaches. Unfortunately, many of those reports carried old photos and videos of crowded beaches causing many in the U.S. to ask, 'what's going on down there?' Here's drone video of what Jacksonville Beach looked like Friday evening.

Here's video of First Coast News' Alex Livingston and David Jones talking live Saturday morning showing what Jacksonville Beach looked like the morning after "reopening."

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: White House guidelines call for a phased reopening of the country

RELATED: When will Georgia reopen? Gov. Kemp discusses what needs to happen next

RELATED: 'We've reached our peak:' Jacksonville doctor praises city, state for flattening COVID-19 curve