Jacksonville Beach police sergeant dies of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A longtime veteran of the Jacksonville Beach Police Department has died from COVID-19 complications.

Sgt. Daniel 'Dan' Eugene Watts, 49, has been a member of the JBPD since 2002. He previously served the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

In 2004, Watts was promoted to detective and transferred to Downtown CAPE Office in 2012. The next year, he became a corporal and was promoted to sergeant in April.

"Dan was a decorated, veteran member of this department," the JBPD said in a statement. "We are devastated."

In addition, he was on the SWAT Team for over 10 years.