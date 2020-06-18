'Jacksonville Beach has been blowing up:' First Coast residents form long lines at Lot J to get tested for COVID-19

After news of several Jacksonville Beach businesses closing because of COVID-19 concerns, several of its recent visitors are now getting tested for COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Lot J has been swamped the last couple of days with people waiting for hours in their cars to get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone just driving around the sports complex could tell you that.

The real question is why.

We spoke to about a dozen people of all ages Thursday morning as they waited in the Lot J COVID-19 testing lines that have wrapped around the stadium this week.

Most of them feel fine, but know someone at the Beaches who recently tested positive and just want to make sure they didn’t get it, too.

“My daughter’s boyfriend’s coworker tested positive," said Harold Downey. "I have five grandchildren.”

Mike Decandis got tested with his son who’s been at a Jacksonville Beach basketball camp where he says an instructor tested positive.

"Jax Beach has been blowing up. Everybody has been getting sick. I just knew it was the prudent thing to do," he said.

"My buddies and I were at the bars this weekend," said Dany Marie Consolacion. She says they all feel fine after going out to shim sham, but she lives with her father who’s older.

"I’ve been isolating in my room, deep cleaned and all that. I just want to – for my piece of mind – I need to get this over with," she said.