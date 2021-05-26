Jacksonville Beach eating disorder treatment center sees sharp rise teen patients

Robert Yagoda, the center's founder, said since the pandemic started, they have seen numbers nearly triple among teenagers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the end of the COVID-19 pandemic starts to become visible, some doctors say we may now have a second pandemic caused, in part, by the first.

According to the National Eating Disorder Association, eating disorders among teens have drastically increased over the past year across the country. The Association said it has seen a more than 50% rise in calls to its helpline since the pandemic started.

Turning Tides Eating Disorder Treatment Center in Jacksonville Beach is seeing a sharp increase as well.

"We've definitely seen almost, I would say a 60% increase in our adolescent track from when we open three years ago," Robert Yagoda, founder of Turning Tides, said. "I'm attributing it directly to the epidemic."

Since the pandemic started, Yagoda said the center has seen numbers nearly triple among teenagers.

“To be quite honest with you, we've stayed quite steady, busy. [We're] Still getting weekly calls," Yagoda said.

Turning Tides' lead dietician, Sabrina Fichera, attributed feeling alone, anxious and a lack of control to the rise in cases.

“They were, you know, quite isolated and having to sit there with, you know, their thoughts and their emotions surrounding, you know, mental health and food, and as time went on, it just kind of exacerbated for them," Fichera said.

"Sometimes what you see with eating disorders, there can sometimes be a control piece to it," Fichera continued. "And because this [the pandemic] was definitely something that nobody could control, the one thing that most people end up using as food as like a coping mechanism for their emotions."

Fichera said this coping mechanism can worsen mental health issues, like anxiety and depression. Yagoda added constantly being on camera for a Zoom class or call contributed to the rise in cases too.

Even though we're nearing the end of COVID-19, Yagoda and Fichera said they don't see this startling surge ending with it.

“We've almost kind of got another sense of just emotions surrounding that process of, you know, some kids really don't want to go back to school," Fichera said. "Some kids want to [go back to school], are looking forward to going back to school, but how does that play a role in again, where they're at with their health, physically and mentally I think that is to be seen."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Eating Disorder Association helpline at 800-931-2237 Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m .- 5 p.m.