A Jacksonville-based industrial oil manufacturer has switched part of their manufacturing production to produce hand sanitizer which will be distributed to those in need across the community. International Specialty Engineered Lubricants (Isel) is responding to the coronavirus crisis by doing their part to help produce a widely needed product as those across the First Coast work to stay healthy.

Isel is producing and distributing hand sanitizer to those at Sulzbacher, Hubbard House, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Jacksonville Electric Authority, Clara White Mission, Family Promise, Feeding Northeast Florida, First Coast No More Homeless Pets, Hunger Fight and local daycares.

The company will continue to produce hand sanitizer and donate it to local charities and daycare centers for as long as they have access to the raw materials they need to produce it.

“Isel reached out to us and it was such a blessing,” said Cindy Funkhouser, President and CEO of Sulzbacher. “Like everyone else, we were desperately trying to find hand sanitizer and other supplies to keep our staff and the people we serve safe during this crisis. This donation came just in time and we are so thankful – you can tell this company really cares about their community.”

"We are really proud to be able to support our community in any way possible,” said Adam Sandler, CEO of Isel. “We have directed significant resources to locating and purchasing sanitizer raw materials, blend and package thousands of bottles, as well as purchased and installed dedicated machinery to continue this effort for as long as the need exists. Manufacturing and donating hand sanitizer is and will continue to be an important way for our employees to directly assist those in need."

