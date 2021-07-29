Jacksonville activist tests positive for COVID-19

Ben Frazier is now encouraging everyone in the community who may be hesitant to get the shot to do so.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community organizer and president of Jacksonville's Northside Coalition has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he said in a statement to First Coast News Wednesday night.

Ben Frazier said his symptoms started Saturday, with congestion and runny nose, but no fever, which led to developing shortness of breath and a lack of energy. He got tested on Sunday, and received his positive results on Wednesday.

Frazier said he got the Moderna vaccine doses in January and February. He is now encouraging everyone in the community who may be hesitant to get the shot to do so.

"Some people are not getting vaccinated because they just don't trust the system," Frazier's statement says. "But all the suspicion falls to the wayside when you or someone you love is having trouble breathing because of COVID."

Frazier has been an outspoken advocate for several community issues impacting Jacksonville. He and other activists have called for revisions to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's proposed budget for the next fiscal year, saying it dedicates too much funding to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and not enough to intervention and community assistance.

He has also spoken out about the governor's push to ban teachers from discussing Critical Race Theory in Florida classrooms, as well as supporting to push to change the names of Duval County Public Schools named for Confederate leaders.

Now, he is lending his voice to the push to encourage the community to get vaccinated.