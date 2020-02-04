JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are frustration and fear mixed with an overwhelming sense of feeling fortunate for Chris Brumby and Mayra Brumby.

Mayra Brumby is due with her second child on Thursday.

"All I can say is it's very scary to think about going to the hospital," Mayra Brumby said.

Her pregnancy is considered high-risk, so the couple has been trying to avoid unnecessary crowds and travel. They applaud Gov. Ron DeSantis' order urging people to stay home but wished it came sooner.

"As of yesterday and today, you drive around and there are people everywhere. There are people in stores," Chris Brumby said. "Didn't really seem like anyone was caring and looking at what could happen."

While Mayra doesn't have COVID-19, she is understandably worried about protecting her unborn child. The CDC says it does not have any published reports to show whether pregnant women are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

But the agency says, so far, no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive. Still, the Brumbys want people to be cautious about others.

"Think about taking care, not only about you and yourself but others. You don't know if you can transmit it to someone else," they said.