'One person's life can touch so many': Music, church community remembers worship pastor who died of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The music and church community in Jacksonville is praying for the family of one of their own.

Hugh Patterson, Worship Pastor at Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church, died of COVID-19 early Friday morning at 58-years-old. According to family and friends, Patterson was a well-known musician on the First Coast.

“Hugh was passionate," Gary Miller, one of Patterson's friends said.

"He was passionate about music. He was passionate about his faith. He was passionate about people. It’s amazing how one person’s life can touch so many people and so many tentacles can extend out and reach so many people around the country," Miller said.

Miller served on the Don Thompson Chorale and the River City Men's Chorus with Patterson. Patterson was the director of the Chorale for five years and involved in several other community groups.

"It was heartbreaking," Donnie Elkins, Senior Pastor at Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church said.

"It affected me ... it affected me harder than the death of family members in the past. He was that close of friend and co-minister in Christ," Elkins said.

Elkins said Patterson reached out to him to help him get the job as Senior Pastor at Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church a couple of years ago.

"The time we have served together has just been phenomenal. He is one of the finest musicians I have ever known. He's a wonderful Christian. He served the Lord," Elkins said.

Patterson served as Worship Pastor at the church for six years.

"[He was] very well known and well-liked by everyone. Hugh will not be replaced because he's irreplaceable," Elkins said.

Norma Hagan knew Patterson since he was 9-years-old. She said she considers herself one of his life-long friends and a mentor.

“I have never met anyone that loved music more than Hugh Patterson did," she said. "And it wasn’t just one genre of music. He loved it all. And that was his passion. And it was a passion," Hagan said.

"It's a big void. I swore I wouldn’t get emotional. I’ve been trying not to. But it hurts. It just came so fast," she said.

Patterson was in and out of the hospital from Dec. 9 through Jan. 1. He and his wife Tammy Patterson documented the days on Facebook.

"I am beyond words," Tammy Patterson said. "I want and need to express my appreciation to everyone that prayed for Robert "Hugh" Patterson as he struggled with COVID and in his recent passing," she said.

"The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming. His love has touched so many others that it would be impossible to name them all. I have lost my best friend and soulmate. My sons have lost their Dad. Jacksonville has lost a great asset," Tammy Patterson said.