The coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic. Italy has seen the most cases of the virus outside of China.

Italy’s 60 million people are now under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Giovanni Filippi lives in Genoa in North Italy. He tells First Coast News, “the situation is very bad at the moment,” and daily life has changed drastically since the lockdown was enforced.

Filippi says Genoa hasn’t been hit as badly with the virus as other parts of the country, but people aren’t taking the lockdown any less seriously.

“At the moment, most of the people are trying to stay as much as possible at home and are going out for basic necessities like food and trying to avoid as much as possible contact with other people,” he said.

Like others, Filippi is now required to work remotely from home.

Streets are eerily bare in one of the world’s most vibrant tourist destinations, which Filippi says, “from an economical point of view, it’s a disaster.”

But the biggest fear right now isn’t being locked at home, or an economic crisis, it’s the fear of hospitals filling up with infected patients and being unable to accept new ones.

“That’s the very, the most worrying situation ever,” says Filippi.

For now, it’s just a waiting game.

