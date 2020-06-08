'It was extremely hard:' More Duval teachers not returning to school because of COVID-19

A USAToday online poll in May found that 1-in-5 teachers will not return to the classroom due to the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the Duval County School Board's reopening plan was approved by the Florida Department of Education, some teachers are now saying they're not going back.

Alex Ingram, a civics teacher, has been an advocate for his peers regarding their concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I cannot, in good faith, put my colleagues and students in danger," said Ingram.

The plan offers three options: Face-to-face learning, Duval Homeroom and Duval Virtual.

"Face-to-face was too risky," said Mary Reyes.

She said she wasn't comfortable with the other options. On Monday, the eight-year classroom veteran resigned.

"I just felt staying home was the best option for me and my family for keeping us safe," Reyes said. "And also to be able to support my son who is going in the seventh grade."

She said she loves teaching and she loves her students, which made her decision extremely difficult.

"To give that up was extremely hard," she said.

A USAToday online poll in May found that 1-in-5 teachers will not return to the classroom due to the pandemic.

"We should have nurses in every school, every day. Teachers and students should be tested every day and we don't have the money for that," said Reyes.

On Your Side spoke with other two other Duval County teachers who are not going back this year.

"We have to protect ourselves," Jessi said. "All research points to schools being super spreaders. I feel like I am abandoning a sinking ship."

Jessi, who did not want us to use her full identity, said she and her husband spoke at great length about the concerns and concluded this was the best decision.

Another teacher, Nancy, told us via Facebook that not returning is the hardest decision of her career. Nancy said she is taking Family and Medical Leave for a year.

"I don't believe it is safe for me or my two teens," Nancy said. "Actually I worry for all the students and teachers that have to go back. It seems so obvious to our family that it is a bad idea."

They say the anxiety and the uncertainty were too much, but now their decision has brought them peace of mind.

"I feel relieved because I am not walking into the unknown," said Reyes.

We asked the district how many teachers and para-professionals have given notice that they will not return due to COVID-19 concerns and we are waiting on the numbers.

The teachers union said so far, the numbers are small.