Is 100 million vaccinations in 100 days possible? Local expert weighs in on future of vaccine distributions

Dr. Fauci says this set goal from the President is doable.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is catching up with the demand, which is capturing the focus of officials across the nation.

100 million vaccinations in 100 days, Doctor Anthony Fauci says this goal from the President is doable.

“If we get 70-85% of the country vaccinated let's say by the end of the summer I believe by the time we get to the fall we will be approaching a degree of normalcy," said Fauci.

Dr. Fauci says it’s not going to be perfectly normal but it will take the pressure off the American public. However, to make this goal happen there is some concern.

“Is getting people who have vaccine hesitancy who don’t want to get vaccinated because most people are skeptical about that, so we really need to do a lot of good outreach for that," said Dr. Fauci.

In reaction to Dr. Fauci, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville, Chirag Patel, says to regain public trust health officials need to get back to what they’ve done historically.

“Which is report what we know based on fact and if we don’t know we try to get the answer from science," said Dr. Patel.

“While we're waiting one good thing that has come from waiting is that it’s giving local state and federal government some time to properly plan the infrastructure that’s needed," Dr. Patel added.

Mayor Lenny Curry posted a tweet saying that he remains committed to pursuing additional supply chain options and is exhausting every option to secure additional supplies to administer at city sites.

Dr. Patel says that even while we're waiting for more vaccines, we still need to do our part in staying safe.