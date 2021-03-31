Instagram account advertises businesses in Jacksonville that don't require masks

The Instagram account Unmask Jax has more than 1,000 followers, as of Wednesday. It highlights businesses that don't require customers to wear masks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Instagram account called Unmask Jax, advertising businesses that don't require customers to wear masks, has more than 1,000 followers almost a week after it was created.

The account was created Friday, the same day Mayor Lenny Curry lifted the mask mandate in Jacksonville. The account asks users to tag everything from churches, to restaurants, gyms that don't require masks.

Carissa Vaughn's salon in Jax Beach, Phi Eco Salon, has been featured.

"I think on both ends it will be great for people who are wanting to make sure they're not going to an establishment where they feel they're at risk, and people who are actively seeking out establishments where it fits in there, you know, ethical standards a little bit more," Vaughn said.

Vaughn said when they she heard Curry lifted the mask mandate, she was ecstatic.

"Working with blow dryers and, you know, doing over the shampoo bowls, it made our job 10 times more difficult, you know, our hair is in our face," she said. "The blow dryers are hot. It's hard to see. You have color on your hands and your mask is slipping, so it was a whole new level of challenges," Vaughn said.

"For us personally to not have to wear them [masks], we were beyond happy, and find that our guests were pretty excited about it too," she said.

According to Vaughn, if a customer requests that a stylist put on a mask, the stylist will put one on. Sundays are also designated only for customers who do want to wear masks to make them feel comfortable, she said.

While the Instagram page has received positive feedback, there has also been negative responses to the account and the businesses mentioned.

“They've [people who've messaged the salon's page] told us that we're nasty and we're disgusting. 'Why would I want to go to that establishment even if, you know, you're offering masks only days ... you probably don't disinfect or wash your hands,'" she said.

Vaughn said the chairs in her salon are six feet apart. They wipe down chairs in between guests, constantly sanitize the salon and don't reuse towels.

“I have explained to them that, you know, if you prefer to ask questions about what our sanitation and disinfection practices are, I will always make time to answer those," she said.

"Otherwise, assumptions aren't welcome about how we operate our business and we're doing everything within our power to make sure we are a safe space for anybody who wants to get their hair done and they're welcome to, you know, find another salon that they feel more comfortable with and we're not offended by it," Vaughn said.

The Instagram page's creator wished to remain anonymous because of threats she said people have sent her. A statement she sent First Coast News is below.

"Unmask Jax was created to be a resource for locals to find businesses who do not require masks OR provide options for patrons. We value the freedom to choose, and support businesses who value those same freedoms and liberties. We understand as a community that there are reasons, medical or otherwise, many choose to wear masks and we will not stand for shaming individuals/businesses who continue to wear/enforce masks after the mandate was lifted. We simply want to highlight and celebrate those who are respecting the choice of the patrons and guest who also have their own rights and reasons to not wear masks."