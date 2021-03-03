If you’re medically vulnerable and want a COVID-19 vaccine, your doctor has to sign this form

Tuesday the FL Department of Health published the form doctors need to sign to deem a patient extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and eligible to receive a vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health published the form doctors are required to sign to deem patients extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 about an hour before those patients become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies and doctors’ offices in the state.

Under an executive order signed Monday by Governor Ron DeSantis, in addition to hospital providers, starting March 3, physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists can vaccinate those determined to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health’s website says those at high risk could include:

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.

People who have serious heart conditions.

People who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment.

People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] >40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease might also be at risk.

A Publix spokeswoman said the medically vulnerable who already have appointments for March 3 and March 4 don’t need to have their doctor fill out the form, but starting March 5, individuals will be turned away if they are under 65, medically vulnerable and don’t have the signed form.