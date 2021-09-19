Hybrid immunity could be beneficial to help fight COVID pandemic, experts say

Scientists are looking into data regarding other ways our bodies could build a strong immune response to the virus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Scientists are finding that hybrid immunity could be a game changer in terms of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hybrid immunity is a natural immunity from an infection combined with the immunity provided by the vaccine, providing an increase in antibody responses to the virus.

While the FDA is still determining if all Americans need booster shots to protect us against COVID-19, scientists are looking into data regarding other ways our bodies could build a strong immune response to the virus.

“If you can further boost people’s immunity against this virus the likelihood they’ll have a better way to not get infected and those around them and that’s the game changer," said Dr. Mohammed Reza, infectious disease specialist.

A review, recently published in Science, looks at the immune response of someone who has been previously infected with COVID-19 and then gets the vaccine.

"...when you do have that infection you get a lot of antibodies, but studies have shown that getting the vaccine after recovering does provide a long duration of protection," said Reza.

The review from Science also showed that people with hybrid Immunity see an improvement in protection, possibly up to a 100-fold increase in their antibody response compared to what response they build up after getting the COVID infection.

“If you’ve been previously been infected or if you been vaccinated your risk of severe infection even with the delta variant is small," said Dr. Michael Koren, medical director of Jacksonville Center of Clinical Research.