JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is explaining how people can apply for the Jacksonville COVID-19 Relief Program, which will provide $1,000 in assistance directly to 40,000 Jacksonville residents.

In order to apply for the money, people should visit http://jaxrelief.coj.net starting Friday at 10 a.m to schedule appointments. Those without internet can call 630-CITY starting at the same time but may experience longer wait times.

You must certify that you are:

A Duval County resident

Made under $75k in household income

Lost 25% of income due to COVID-19

Were employed on February 29

Curry says the system will no longer take appointments after 40,000 appointments are scheduled on the website on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are granted an appointment, you are asked to bring a blue pen, a driver's license or state ID, documents showing you were employed on 2/29 and your social security number along with you.

Those who qualify will get a confirmation number and an appointment time. If you don't have an appointment you cannot just show up or you will be turned away.

Pre-loaded cards with the money will then be distributed at the Ed Ball Building and Main Library downtown.

Although city officials say the site has been tested repeatedly for load capacity and glitches, Curry is asking the public to be patient with the new system.

The 'Jacksonville COVID-19 Relief Program' also includes $26 million that's going towards small business relief and $25 million that will be set aside to help with expected declines in city revenues.

"Jacksonville is headed in the right direction on the curve... and we will continue to reevaluate," Curry said.

