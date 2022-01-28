How to get a free Lyft ride to a COVID-19 testing event in Jacksonville Friday

The free Covid-19 testing will be held Friday only, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at All People International Church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can get a free ride to a COVID-19 testing site open Friday on Jacksonville's Northside.

Black Men Engaged, an organization that provides vital social programs to address pressing issues affecting African-Americans, along with All People International Church, will offer free COVID-19 testing and provide free Lyft credits to help the community get to and from the testing site.

Black Men Engaged and Lyft will provide a $25 ride code to Jacksonville residents to get to All People International Church for their free Covid-19 test.

Jacksonville's residents can sign up here for a free ride to and from the Church.

“Talk with your neighbors, tell your loved ones, tell your friends they can come to All People International Church, we are urging all Jacksonville residents to stop by to protect themselves and our community,” said Khalil Thompson, Executive Director of Black Men Engaged.

Residents unable to visit All People International Church can take advantage of the Covid-19 testing kits provided for free by the U.S. Government.

For more information, visit blackmenengaged.org or email press@blackmenengaged.org.