JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A U.S. sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt died as a result of COVID-19 with hundreds more who have tested positive for the virus, according to the Navy.

The situation has sparked questions of how the Navy is protecting personnel and military families on the First Coast. Our On Your Side team contacted area bases.

NAS Jacksonville said it's keeping workers and families updated on social media using a traffic light system of what is open. A spokesman from Naval Station Mayport released the following statement:

“All three area bases are aligned together and practicing the same CCVD 19 preventions as recommended by the CDC such as social distancing, teleworking in some cases, and healthy practices such as frequent hand-washing and wearing protective masks. The health and well-being of our sailors and their families remain our top priority.”

One of the groups supporting military members and families – the USO – offering a comment on the USS Theodore Roosevelt situation and efforts to help.

“We’re all saddened to hear of any loss of life especially one of our heroes in the Navy. The USO is out there in Asia supporting with care packaging, virtual programming doing whatever we can to keep our military families connected,” USO of Greater Jacksonville president Mike O'Brien said.

He added the USO’s mission has not stopped, only adjusted to new protocols during the pandemic.

O'Brien said locally, they’ve organizing drive-thru food distributions and connecting with military hospital staff are just some of the projects set up from home.

“The USO is the force behind the force. We have hundreds, thousands of volunteers our USO and our staff throughout the course of the year and we need the support of the community – they allow us to do what we do,” O'Brien said.