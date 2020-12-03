JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As JTA continues to monitor the coronavirus, or COVID-19, it is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities, according to a spokesman.

The fleet, which serves thousands daily across the area, continues to undergo its usual disinfecting measures.

“If it has customers on it or employees on it we’re going to make sure we clean and disinfect that entire bus or vehicle every single day,” JTA's David Cawton said.

There’s about 300 buses, 100 para-transit vehicles as well as Skyway trains in operation. Cawton explained all go through the disinfecting process before heading out for service, but it's not just what is moving that gets a thorough cleaning.

“We’re keeping a close tab on all our facilities, making sure those transit stations are stocked with soap and hand sanitizer things of that nature,” Cawton said.

JTA is taking its cue from the CDC and emergency managers with regards to sanitizing and operations. Cawton added the organization will act in the best interest of its customers.

“Right now we’re evaluating any additional preventative measures that we could put in place that could include having more hand sanitizer on the bus," he said. "Right now we’re following our lead from the emergency management center and we’ll adjust that plan as we need to.”