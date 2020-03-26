JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Small businesses here on the First Coast are feeling the burden due to the coronavirus.

A stimulus package worth roughly $2 trillion will include help for hospitals, large and small businesses, extend unemployment benefits and send money directly to families.



On Jacksonville's Southside at Liberty Bakery, Carol Kernan and husband Bob rise early to meet the demands of their customers. First Coast News featured the family back in 2017 on a series called GMJ After Dark.

It hasn’t been without a bit of concern as small businesses – particularly in the food industry are taking a hit as they navigate the coronavirus.

Reports nationwide show and increase in traffic to the U.S. Small Business Administration site for those seeking loans – enough to bog down the system. The State of Florida offering up to $50,000 in interest-free loans during the pandemic.

For the Kernan's – dedicated regulars are keeping them going.

“Who have literally come through and tipped us well or ordered more than they usually do because they want us to stay in business,” Kernan said.

Weekly specials even featuring a sanitary reminder. Whether it’s this “don’t touch your face” cookie cake or one that says “self-quarantine,” Kernan said.

They’re hoping to brighten up a dark and uncertain situation.

“We’re all in this together, we’re going to come out stronger on the other end we’re Americans,” Kernan said.