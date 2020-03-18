Children up and down the First Coast and across the country are out of school due to the coronavirus, one of many changes to their daily lives. How should parents approach the topic of the pandemic with their kids? A child expert weighed in.

“We’re probably safe, mommy, but grandma and grandad aren’t and they’re in the two percent that could die,” Colleen Rodriguez said.

As a mom, Rodriguez said she has been fielding worries like that one, and questions about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, are from her 9-year-old son.

“Parent to parent, not even professional to parent, I think we all have to again remain calm, stay informed, inform our children to the best of our ability and look for creative ways to keep our children engaged and active,” she said.

Rodriguez isn’t just a mom. She’s also the CEO of Jewish Community Services and works as a child expert. First Coast News asked her some viewers’ questions when it comes to talking to your kids about the coronavirus. Several viewers asked, “How do I explain to my teen I’m not ruining their life by keeping them home and away from their friends?”

“Keep reinforcing that the intention is not to ruin their life and not to ruin their spring break, but to keep them safe,” Rodriguez said. “The president, the governor, the mayor, those in authority are really cautioning us and telling us we can’t be out in the community, that this is a safety measure not only for your individual family, but for the entire community. As teenagers, that’s a good life lesson for them to learn- that they’re part of a community and we all have a responsibility to each other."

She said they can stay connected with friends through social media, FaceTime and other technology. She said it’s important for everyone to stay connected, even if we can’t meet face-to-face during this time.

“Say you’ll make alternative plans when you’re able [to spring break plans]. Summer is right around the corner. Say you’ll do something fun then,” she said.

A few people asked how much they should tell their kids about the pandemic. Rodriguez said be honest with your kids and age-appropriate.

“We tell the truth. There’s a cold out there, a cold that’s making people sick and we’re wanting to make sure other people don’t get sick and we keep everyone safe and so that’s why we’re staying home and we’re staying close to home, and we’re doing things together, and why we’re taking extra precautions,” she said.

How do I convince my child to take this seriously, another viewer asked.

“Sometimes we have to be the bad guy as the parent. To keep our children safe or to keep our families safe, sometimes that’s the role we have to play,” she said.

What about all of the time children will be home out of school, others asked.

“It’s really important if you can make a routine if you can get the child up close to the time they normally get up, get them showered, get them dressed, have them do some activities,” Rodriguez said.

Build incentives into that schedule, she said. For example, do a certain amount of work and then you can watch a movie later. And she said get your kids outside to get some fresh air.

Taking precautions, staying home and weathering the storm, she said, while we make it through this.

“What a great life lesson to say to our children, ‘look, we made it through. We made it to the other side,’” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Jewish Community Services serves the entire community. It has a food pantry offered every Tuesday and Thursday, and she said they are still doing home visits to at-risk children and/or families during the pandemic.