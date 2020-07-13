Hospital orders for Oneblood COVID-19 plasma increase by 500%

"We’re very concerned that convalescent plasma is going to become in short supply if we don't have more people come out and donate."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Oneblood said it’s seen more than a 500% increase in hospital orders for convalescent plasma -- the blood product donated by COVID-19 survivors and used to treat those currently battling the coronavirus.

The policy manager of the Jacksonville Chamber, David Johnson, overcame a mild form of the coronavirus, and on Sunday, he decided to help others by donating his convalescent plasma to Oneblood.

“I definitely feel for people that have had it worse than me. I have had friends who (post about their experiences on Facebook)," Johnson said. “I’m hoping -- whether my plasma donation is used for research or it helps somebody else get through this -- it helps.”

What he didn’t know is Florida hospital demands for Oneblood convalescent plasma have skyrocketed.

Oneblood spoke to Peter Marks, Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, who said convalescent plasma has become one of the front-line therapies used to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We’re very concerned that convalescent plasma is going to become in short supply if we don't have more people come out and donate," Marks explained.

The urgent need follows record numbers of cases in Florida.

Oneblood also talked to some doctors who report using convalescent plasma 50% more, accounting for some of the spike, as the therapy is now being used to treat those outside of the intensive care unit.

“The earlier we can have it, the more readily available convalescent plasma is -- the less deaths we’re going to have from COVID-19 and better outcomes we’re going to have," said Doctor Samer Fahmy, Chief Medical Officer at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Johnson said the donation process was painless and only took about an hour of his day on Sunday.

“We can share our immunity with other people -- so I’m hopeful that will happen (more and more)," Johnson explained.

Plasma can be donated every 28 days. People who have recovered from the coronavirus are urged to visit www.oneblood.org to see if they meet the eligibility requirements to be a convalescent plasma donor. Appointments are required.

Convalescent Plasma Donor Eligibility Requirements

In addition to meeting all FDA donor eligibility to be a blood donor, COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors must have complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation and provide one of the following:

Provide prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test or a letter from a hospital confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis

OR, provide a positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

OneBlood Testing All Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibody

OneBlood is also testing all blood donations for the COVID-19 antibody. The antibody test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. Donors will be able to see their results approximately two to five days after donating by logging into their donor portal at www.oneblood.org. Donors who test positive for the antibody will be eligible to become COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors.