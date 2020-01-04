FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After Gov. Ron DeSantis said he didn't want the Holland America Zaandam cruise ship carrying hundreds of people with flu-like symptoms to dock in Florida, he might soon get a call from President Donald Trump.

Trump said he will speak with the governor about the situation, the USA Today reports, though it's unclear what the men will discuss exactly. Two of the company's ships, the Zaandam and Rotterdam, recently were able to cross the Panama Canal and are heading to Florida.

"I am going to do what is right, not only for us but for humanity," Trump reportedly said.

About 200 people onboard the Zaandam fell ill with the flu-like symptoms, according to the USA Today. Four people died, with two of them testing positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, The Washington Post reported Carnival’s chief maritime officer William Burke as saying.

A sister ship, the Rotterdam, picked up the passengers who were deemed healthy. Both ships are on the way to Florida.

DeSantis during a Monday news conference said the state can't afford to treat outsiders right now it deals with the growing number of coronavirus cases, adding Holland America should send doctors and treat passengers on board when it gets to port.

Trump, however, reportedly expressed sympathy to those onboard.

"There are people who are sick … and we don't want to be like they will be ghost ships," said Trump, according to the USA Today.

