'We're not going to be able to continue paying rates like that': Hospital says hiring traveling nurses is unavoidable, comes with a cost

The CEO and President of Southeast Georgia Health System said almost 40 employees are out sick right now with COVID.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The nurse shortage across the country hasn't spared the First Coast.

Due to close to 40 employees out right now with COVID, and the already existing nursing shortage, the President and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System said they've had to hiring traveling nurses again. The traveling nurses helped during other COVID surges mostly due to a high number of hospitalizations coupled with the nurse shortage.

President and CEO Michael D. Scherneck said two weeks ago, only a handful of his employees had COVID.

"Forty represents about one and a half percent of our staff, but I think the thing that concerns us the most is the precipitous increase from a handful to 40 really over a short period of time, so we really need to keep a close watch on this," Scherneck said.

Traveling nurses now make up 35 percent of his staff. According to Scherneck, agencies usually charge $80 per hour for each traveling nurse. Now, that price has doubled, and even increased by two and a half times the original price, he said.

"Clearly, it's an untenable position to be placed in. We are not going to be able to continue paying rates like that," Scherneck said.

Staff shortages means they've had to cut back on some elective procedures, he said, but that's a double-edged sword.

"It's a tough balance to make sure you don't eliminate or limit some services that frankly, are going to defray the cost or help pay for the cost of the additional staff that we need here," Scherneck said.

He said they're looking into federal and state funding to help pay for the traveling nurses.

"It's something that's going to be untenable to continue to pay something like that and we try our best to make sure our own staff people who have been committed to us over the long term, we try to make sure that we're able to grant them salary increases," Scherneck said.

As far as his own staff, Scherneck said they’re relying on the new CDC guidance letting people go back to work after five days of isolation if they’re asymptomatic.