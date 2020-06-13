2,581 new cases: Florida sees third consecutive day of largest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases

Florida’s percent positives since are also up over the last four days, going from 5.4%, 5.5%, 4.9%, and now 6.2%.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the third day in a row, Florida has seen a single-day record for the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to site data released Saturday morning, 2,581 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported for the day of Friday, June 12. There are now 73,552 confirmed positive cases throughout the state. That number is now the highest single-day jump in new cases since tracking began in March.

A total of 2,925 people have died from COVID-19, 48 more than reported Friday morning. There have been 11,874 people hospitalized by the virus in the state. That's 168 more than reported Friday.

On Friday, June 12, 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Previously, that number was the highest single-day jump in new cases.

The jumps in new cases come as the state continues the process of reopening businesses while also expanding testing for COVID-19.

On Thursday, 1,698 new cases were reported from the day prior, which was the highest single-day spike before Friday's numbers were released.

"COVID is not over," Dr. Marissa Levine, with USF Public Health, said to 10 Tampa Bay's Josh Sidorowicz on Wednesday. "it is here with us -- these numbers emphasize the fact it's still here with us."

Health experts nationwide continue to stress that now is not the time to relax health and safety practices and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as many states reopen for business and travel. Social distancing, keeping groups small, covering faces and cleaning and sanitizing regularly are all practices that must continue and be taken seriously, health professionals say.

