'They're doing everything right': US health secretary visits TIAA Bank's COVID-19 testing site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, visited the coronavirus testing site located at TIAA Bank Field Friday evening.

During his 4 p.m. visit, Azar detailed his time in Florida in which he visited The Mayo Clinic where elective surgery and procedures have resumes amid the pandemic.

Prior to visiting the site, Azar participated in several roundtable meetings with healthcare workers in the Jacksonville area.

During these roundtable meetings, Azar learned more information about how Florida is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and how the state is planning to safely reopen.