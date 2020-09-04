Depending where you live along the First Coast, you have several options for where to get tested if you think you might have COVID-19.

DUVAL COUNTY

A new coronavirus testing site is open at the Emmett Reed Community Center in Jacksonville as part of the governor's push to get testing to underserved communities. The testing is being offered through a partnership between the state health department and UF Health Shands.

The site at the Emmett Reed Community Center on Sixth Street is open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be set up again Friday at the community center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Next week testing will be available in more communities: Brentwood, Twin Towers, Centennial Towers, and Hogan Creek. The locations and times have not been announced yet.

To get the testing you have to be 65 or older or have a UF Health Jacksonville primary care physician. However, they're also testing people who don't meet the criteria and don't have symptoms as part of a UF research study. They'll be evaluating a cross-section of the public, which is about 2,000 people over the next few weeks.

UF Health officials say they will announce the locations and times for next week's testing sites soon. You can also call 904-244-4420 with any questions.

Two testing sites for the coronavirus or COVID-19 are now open in downtown Jacksonville: one at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and another at TIAA Bank Field. But people wanting the test should not just show up. There are guidelines in place.

TIAA Bank Field Testing Site

The federal testing drive-thru site for the coronavirus, or COVID-19,opened Saturday at 9 a.m. in Lot J. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All ages can get tested. You must have have respiratory symptoms.

Testing is also open to healthcare and first responders who will have direct contact with patients. Dental workers are not eligible.

You cannot show up before 9 a.m.

You must arrive in a vehicle with a maximum of four people per vehicle

A doctor screening is not required ahead of time. There are on-site doctors who will determine if you meet the criteria for COVID-19.

Bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one (insurance is not required)

Bring their own pen

Bring photo identification

Bring a work ID if classified as a health care worker or first responder

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing

How much will it cost?

Free of charge

If you're coming from the Westside: Use Bay Street

If you're coming from the Eastside: Use Gator Bowl Boulevard

Cars lined up along Bay Street throughout the day Saturday as authorities opened the Lot J site. The testing site is an effort between federal, state and local authorities, with equipment and designation from the federal government.

"A week and a half ago, none of us were in the mobile medical testing site building and management business," said City of Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes. "We are today."

The testing site will remain in operation for the coming days. According to the city, tests will be conducted as long as they are available.

"It really does go back to the individual and how you're going to take care of yourself, your family, your friends, and do everything we can not to expose other people to the sickness," said Steven Woodard, Jacksonville's Director of Emergency Preparedness.

Cars wait in line to enter the drive-up testing site at Lot J.

WTLV

Prime Osborn Convention Center Testing Site

A city-sponsored testing drive-thru site opened at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday and will remain open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must be a Duval County resident and be approved through pre-screening

and be approved through pre-screening You must first be pre-screened using the Telescope Health mobile application.

You are encouraged to get pre-screened if you have: A fever of 100.4°F or higher combined with either a dry cough or shortness of breath, OR Travel on any cruise ship within the past 14 days or travel to a known COVID-19 hotspot and are experiencing any of the symptoms above This testing will be prioritizing those in the community who are ages 65 are over, have pre-existing conditions, healthcare workers and/or first responders.

Bring your driver’s license and Telescope Health physician order

How much does it cost?

When you download the Telescope Health app or go to its website, register for a free account. Enter the promo code "HERE4YOU" to receive a discounted rate of $25, which you will be reimbursed by the city. If you don't use the promo code, it's $49.

Click here to learn more.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Flagler Health+

Flagler Health+ has an outdoor test collection site for patients who have a physician's order for COVID-19 testing and have pre-registered.

Location: 400 Healthpark Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32086. Outdoors at tent

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Flagler Health+ says "We know there are many people in our community desiring to be tested and understand your frustration. Flagler Health+ currently has a limited quantity of test kits available and we must focus first on ensuring that our community's most vulnerable people with symptoms and risk for complications get the testing and care they need."

Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County

The DOH in St. Johns County is collecting specimens for COVID-19 laboratory testing by appointment only for those who meet CDC criteria for testing.

Location: St. Johns County Health & Human Services Building, 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine

For more information, the DOH in St. Johns County's COVID-19 call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 904-209-3250.

Avecina Medical - Julington Creek Branch

Avecina Medical is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Collection is being treated as an urgent care doctor's visit. Clients must bring a photo ID and insurance card. The collection facility has a tent outside and requests visitors wait in their cars for paperwork to be brought to them by a staff member.

Location: 1633 Race Track Rd, St Johns

For more information, call 904-230-6988 or click here.

CLAY COUNTY

Clay County Emergency Management

Clay County Emergency Management announced Monday there is a call center open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer any questions county residents might have. The number is 1-877-252-9362.

There is also a website with COVID-19 data available at alert.claycountygov.com.

OTHER FLORIDA COUNTIES

Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health says you should call your County Health Department or your own doctor if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms like cough or difficulty breathing.

DOH says to tell them about your symptoms and your exposure and they can tell you whether you need to be tested.

CAMDEN AND GLYNN COUNTIES

Southeast Georgia Health System

The Southeast Georgia Health System has a hotline staffed with nurses and providers who can offer immediate access to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates health care providers if needed. Patients who meet the criteria for an in-person screening will be given an appointment and instructions for a virtual or in-person exam and, if warranted, instructions for testing.

Call: 912-466-7222 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ALL GEORGIA COUNTIES

State of Georgia COVID-19 hotline

The State of Georgia has a COVID-19 hotline that you can call if you believe you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus. Call your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic before arriving. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or doctor's office, the state's Department of Health website says.

Hotline number: 844-442-2681

See more information about symptoms and testing for COVID-19 and what to do if you were exposed to coronavirus.