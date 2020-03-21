Earlier this week, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced two testing sites for the coronavirus or COVID-19 will open in Downtown Jacksonville by the end of the week: one at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and another at TIAA Bank Field.
TIAA Bank Field Testing Site
The federal testing drive-thru site for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is scheduled to open at TIAA Bank Field starting Saturday, March 21 at 9 a.m. in Lot J. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Here's what you need to know:
- In order to get tested, you must be 65 or older with a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher, plus have respiratory symptoms.
- Testing is also open to healthcare and first responders who will have direct contact with patients.
- You cannot show up before 9 a.m.
- You must arrive in a vehicle with a maximum of four people per vehicle
- A doctor screening is not required ahead of time. There are on-site doctors who will determine if you meet the criteria for COVID-19.
- Bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one (insurance is not required)
- Bring their own pen
- Bring photo identification
- Bring a work ID if classified as a health care worker or first responder
- Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing
How much will the it cost?
Free of charge
If you're coming from the Westside: Use Bay Street
If you're coming from the Eastside: Use Gator Bowl Boulevard
Prime Osborn Convention Center Testing Site
Meanwhile, a city-sponsored testing drive-thru site opened at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday and will remain open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here's what you need to know:
- You must be a Duval County resident and be approved through pre-screening
- You must first be pre-screened using the Telescope Health mobile application.
- You are encouraged to get pre-screened if you have:
- A fever of 100.4°F or higher combined with either a dry cough or shortness of breath, OR
- Travel on any cruise ship within the past 14 days or travel to a known COVID-19 hotspot and are experiencing any of the symptoms above
- This testing will be prioritizing those in the community who are ages 65 are over, have pre-existing conditions, healthcare workers and/or first responders.
- Bring your driver’s license and Telescope Health physician order
How much does it cost?
- When you download the Telescope Health app or go to its website, register for a free account. Enter the promo code "HERE4YOU" to receive a discounted rate of $25, which you will be reimbursed by the city. If you don't use the promo code, it's $49.