Earlier this week, Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced two testing sites for the coronavirus or COVID-19 will open in Downtown Jacksonville by the end of the week: one at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and another at TIAA Bank Field.

TIAA Bank Field Testing Site

The federal testing drive-thru site for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is scheduled to open at TIAA Bank Field starting Saturday, March 21 at 9 a.m. in Lot J. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

In order to get tested, you must be 65 or older with a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher, plus have respiratory symptoms.

Testing is also open to healthcare and first responders who will have direct contact with patients.

You cannot show up before 9 a.m.

You must arrive in a vehicle with a maximum of four people per vehicle

A doctor screening is not required ahead of time. There are on-site doctors who will determine if you meet the criteria for COVID-19.

Bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one (insurance is not required)

Bring their own pen

Bring a work ID if classified as a health care worker or first responder

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing

How much will the it cost?

Free of charge

If you're coming from the Westside: Use Bay Street

If you're coming from the Eastside: Use Gator Bowl Boulevard

Prime Osborn Convention Center Testing Site

Meanwhile, a city-sponsored testing drive-thru site opened at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday and will remain open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's what you need to know:

You must be a Duval County resident and be approved through pre-screening

You must first be pre-screened using the Telescope Health mobile application.

You are encouraged to get pre-screened if you have: A fever of 100.4°F or higher combined with either a dry cough or shortness of breath, OR Travel on any cruise ship within the past 14 days or travel to a known COVID-19 hotspot and are experiencing any of the symptoms above This testing will be prioritizing those in the community who are ages 65 are over, have pre-existing conditions, healthcare workers and/or first responders.

Bring your driver’s license and Telescope Health physician order

How much does it cost?