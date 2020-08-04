JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adults in Duval County age 55 and older facing stress or anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now find support through a phone line set up to help them.

Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, the City of Jacksonville and Eldersource partnered to establish the support line to address concerns. The support line will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mental health professionals will be available to help seniors cope with the stress of the pandemic. They will also answer questions seniors may have.

Social distancing can have a disproportionate effect on seniors who may not be ready to shift their lives online, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And that can take a toll on their mental health.

The phone number to call is 904-702-2552.

The ASFP says it is important to call your older loved ones as much as possible as businesses, social meetings and church services shift online, creating a possible technology gap for some seniors. Instead of calling parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles once or twice a week or month, try calling them every day.

AFSP lists the following factors as having the most impact on the mental health of senior citizens during this pandemic:

Mental health conditions. In an article, AFSP Chief Medical Officer Christine Moutier writes, "The stress of COVID-19, the uncertainty it creates, and the potential for older adults to be more susceptible to the virus, can exacerbate any underlying risk for depression or anxiety." Physical health, pain and disability. Chronic health conditions can exacerbate the stress elderly may feel about the pandemic. Social isolation. The support system that many senior citizens rely on has been disrupted due to self-isolation and social distancing. Losses. Experiencing the death of close friends, family or caretakers due to COVID-19 and other age-related health conditions can be traumatic and worsen stress levels.

Reaching out to those people, like the neighbor on your block you may not know well, can be as simple as offering to pick up groceries or leaving a home-cooked meal at their doorstep.

