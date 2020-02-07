1400 healthcare workers sign letter to Kemp urging mask mandate, re-closing of bars and more

'Georgia is simply not prepared for a surge in cases and hospitalizations.'

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases soar to new record highs and hospitals begin to feel increasing strain, Georgia, according to a letter signed by more than 1,400 healthcare workers and sent to Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, "is simply not prepared."

The warning comes a day after the state recorded nearly 3,000 new cases, a dramatic increase of several hundred over previous highs, which also were set only earlier this week.

That rise, the letter states, "cannot be accounted for by increased testing."

"We also are seeing a very troubling increase in hospitalizations that, if continuing, will overwhelm our healthcare infrastructure, not only in metro Atlanta but also in rural Georgia," the letter states. "Georgia is simply not prepared for a surge in cases and hospitalizations. You have the power to do much more to save lives and protect our citizens from avoidable illness."

The letter calls for a number of key policy changes, including instituting a statewide mask requirement, re-closing bars and nightclubs and prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 25 people - including at houses of worship.

"If we do not take these steps now this will result in a continued increase in hospitalizations and ultimately deaths," the letter states.

The principal signers of the letter are Dr. Melanie Thompson, the principal investigator for the AIDS Research Consortium of Atlanta; Dr. Sophie Lukashok, the president of the Infectious Diseases Society of Georgia; Dr. Jesse Couk, the assistant director of infection control at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital; and Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a leading Emory infectious disease expert who has been one of the most visible authorities in Georgia on COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

Gov. Kemp has been resistant to calls for a statewide mask, in particular. While he personally endorses wearing a mask, and embarked Wednesday on a two-day tour around the state to promote mask-wearing, he has been reluctant to impose it as a legal requirement.

"Regardless of what legal action may or may not happen, we shouldn't get to that I think," the governor said Wednesday. "We shouldn't need a mask mandate for people to do the right thing."

He added that he feels the issue has become "overpoliticized" and that "there's a lot of people that don't believe a mask mandate would work."

"We are encouraged to see you and your staff leading by example, wearing a mask whenever you are in public," the letter says. "You also should take time to speak candidly and directly to citizens about the challenges of wearing face coverings but convey the importance of behaving at all times as if we are potentially contagious. Reiterate that we don’t wear a face covering only to protect ourselves but also to protect others."

The goal, it adds, "should be having nearly 100% of our population wearing a face covering in public when we are indoors or when we are outdoors and cannot maintain 6 feet between ourselves and others."

The letter also calls for the governor to delegate more power to local officials to impose restrictions they see fit - such as Savannah's recent mask requirement.

It argues that while closing parts of the state economy again will hurt, not doing so will ultimately cause longer-lasting economic damage. And without bringing cases down it says "we will not be able to safely send our children to school in the Fall which will have long lasting repercussions on their education, health, and well-being."

The letter asks the governor to "rise above the political to make the health and safety of our citizens your foremost concern."

It said action is "especially crucial in advance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend," which begins Friday.

